FLORIDA — After eight years under the stewardship of Gov. Rick Scott, Florida residents head to the polls Tuesday to decide who will occupy the governor’s mansion in Tallahassee for the next four.

Their choices couldn’t be more different, or more far apart on the ideological spectrum. Democratic candidate and Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum and former Congressman Ron DeSantis each represent starkly different visions for the future of the Sunshine State.

After today, one of them will take over the state’s highest office as Florida faces a number of challenges, including recovery from Hurricane Michael, continued red tide and toxic algae issues in coastal areas and waterways, and the appointment of three state Supreme Court justices to replace retiring justices.

DeSantis: The President’s Choice

DeSantis won the Republican Party’s nomination in August thanks in part to a major endorsement. President Donald Trump threw his support behind DeSantis late in the primary race, and it proved to be the difference in defeating Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam.

Congressman Ron DeSantis is a special person who has done an incredible job. He is running in Tuesdays Primary for Governor of Florida….Strong on Crime, Borders and wants Low Taxes. He will be a great Governor and has my full and total Endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2018

DeSantis referenced that support on primary night when addressing his supporters.

"I'm not always the most popular guy in D.C.," he said. "But I did have support from someone in Washington. If you walk down Pennsylvania Avenue, he lives in the white house with the pillars in front of it.”

At the time the Republican primary race was called on August 28, DeSantis claimed just over 57 percent of the vote over Putnam’s 37 percent.

DeSantis has built his campaign around pledges to continue the state’s economic momentum and job growth started under Gov. Scott, to end illegal immigration and “sanctuary cities,” and to protect Second Amendment rights for citizens.

He’s also committed to ending judicial activism by nominating conservatives to the state’s Supreme Court and defending citizens’ First Amendment rights “against those in academia, media and politics who seek to silence conservatives,” according to his campaign website.

Prior to his run for governor, DeSantis served in the U.S. House of Representatives, representing Florida’s 6th Congressional District since 2012. He is also a U.S. Navy veteran who spent part of his service time as a prosecutor in the Judge Advocate General’s (JAG) Office.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis during an appearance on "Political Connections." (Spectrum News)

Gillum: The Progressives’ Choice

Gillum emerged from a crowded field of candidates in this year’s Democratic primary. His victory surprised many, because for much of the race, he lacked the financial resources of his competitors.

His campaign strategy also differed from most of his opponents in that he kept his message squarely aimed at progressive-leaning voters. While his opponents kept varying degrees of centrism within their platforms to appeal to moderates, Gillum remained strident in pushing policy ideas and beliefs meant to stoke the hopes of younger voters and those frustrated by decades-long Republican control of the state’s legislature and Gov. Scott’s two terms in office.

The strategy paid off, and while addressing supporters after the primary race, he re-affirmed his commitment to running to represent those voters’ interests.

"I want you to know ... that this thing is not me, it never has been and it never will be. This race is about every last one of us," Gillum said. "I sincerely believe that what is going to deliver us to victory in November is the fact that there are everyday, hardworking people in the state who believe that they deserve a voice in our government too, and we're going to give it to them."

Gillum is a graduate of Florida A&M University and served from 2003 to 2014 on Tallahassee’s city council before being elected mayor.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum during an appearance on "Political Connections." (Spectrum News)

Race Ugly From the Start

The race between DeSantis and Gillum has been bitterly contested almost from the start.

Sharp words and rhetoric began less than 24 hours after primary night. During an interview with Fox News the morning after his primary win, DeSantis made controversial comments that opponents interpreted as racist.

“The last thing we need to do is to monkey this up by trying to embrace a socialist agenda with huge tax increases and bankrupting this state,” DeSantis said, talking about Floridians’ choice between him and Gillum.

While his campaign later released a clarifying statement, the comments and Gillum supporters’ reaction to them would set the tone for the campaign battle that followed. On the campaign trail and during head-to-head debates, the subject of race came up again and again.

Both candidates found other chinks in each other’s armor to exploit, as well. DeSantis took every opportunity to remind the electorate about an ongoing FBI investigation into corruption hanging over Gillum’s administration in Tallahassee.

.@AndrewGillum takes being a pay-to-play politician very seriously. Documents show he ILLEGALLY enjoyed free luxury trips to places like Costa Rica, New York City, Amelia Island, and Qatar. The bad news for Gillum? The FBI also takes pay-to-play very seriously. #LeadersDontLie — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) October 24, 2018

Gillum, meanwhile, painted his opponent as a “Trump acolyte” whose tactics were emblematic of the divisive rhetoric characterizing the president’s style of election-year politics.

We have seen the collapsing of our political discourse, and my opponent has run a playbook very similar to the moral equivocation of our President. He should know better. #BringItHome — Andrew Gillum (@AndrewGillum) October 24, 2018

Hamilton, Horowitz, Final Jabs

"That is what corruption is," DeSantis said during the candidates’ second and final debate on October 24, referring to tickets to the musical “Hamilton” that Gillum allegedly accepted from an undercover FBI operative posing as a real estate developer. "When you get something you shouldn’t have had. And then you give something to people who were trying to influence you. So that is wrong. And he has not told the truth about any of that."

"My opponent ... has run this race very, very close to the Trump handbook," Gillum said. "Where we call each other names, where we run false advertisements."

And as it was at the beginning, race has been an issue to the very end.

“Let me just say this straight up: When I was down-range in Iraq we worked together as a team, regardless of race,” DeSantis said when asked why he’d made multiple appearances at conferences organized by far-right conservative David Horowitz. “We had the American flag on our arm. We wore the same uniform and we fought for the country. When I was a prosecutor, I stood up for every race, color and creed. That is the only way to do it in this country.”

In response, Gillum said DeSantis had “neo-Nazis” aiding his campaign, in reference to robocalls to Florida residents from an Idaho-based white supremacist group mocking Gillum with exaggerated dialect and jungle sounds in the background.

“Now, I am not calling Mr. DeSantis a racist,” Gillum said. “I’m simply saying the racists believe he is a racist.”

Live Updates From the Field