The race to replace Attorney General Pam Bondi has the Republican challenger leading her Democratic opponent.

Ashley Moody , an experienced federal prosecutor and circuit court judge, is leading Sean Shaw in a Cygnal poll.

The Plant City native has 52 percent while Shaw, a first-time Florida House representative, is trailing behind at 43 percent.

Moody is also winning over both men and women compared to Shaw, the poll shows .

Her campaign has focused on the opioid epidemic and attacks on law enforcement, which might be why 43 of Florida's sheriffs and Bondi have endorsed her.

Shaw, a consumer insurance lawyer, also plans to tackle the opioid issue and will focus on gun violence, the environment, and protecting senior citizens from frauds.

The Cygnal poll that was issued October 31, called 495 likely general election voters from October 27 through October 29, with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.40 percent.

