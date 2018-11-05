Every Congressional seat in the country is up for re-election tonight, and what happens could lead to big changes in Washington.

Here in Florida, we have several heavily-watched races that could be integral in changing the balance of power. To make easier for you to digest, we've broken down the top House races.

Discover who these candidates are.

U.S. House District 6 Race: Michael Waltz (R) vs. Nancy Soderberg (D)

The seat that is currently owned by Republican Ron DeSantis, who is currently running in the governor's race, is up for grabs.

The district has been in Republican control since 1989, and Michael Waltz is hoping to keep it that way. The Republican candidate is a Florida native and lists himself as a combat-decorated Green Beret, a small business owner, and a former FOX News contributor.

According to his website, some of the issues he is focusing on is affordable healthcare, securing the border, education, and taxes. However, he does not go into great detail as to what he plans to do on those issues.

Meanwhile, Nancy Soderberg hopes to create a political upset in the district by being the first Democratic representative in nearly 30 years.

With a background in economics and business, she got her first real taste of politics by joining Bill Clinton's 1992 presidential campaign, and after he won the election, she was named the National Security Council staff director.

She later went on to become the deputy assistant to the president for National Security Affairs, where she was responsible for briefing the president and day-to-day crisis management. In 1997, Clinton appointed her as the alternate representative to the United Nations, with the rank of ambassador.

She has held various other positions and appointments under former President Barack Obama. She is currently the president and CEO of Soderberg Global Solutions, an international consulting firm.

Soderberg gives a detailed plan of what she hopes to accomplish, such as reducing student-loan debt, helping patients with pre-existing conditions, and lowering costs for insurance for older Americans.

U.S. House District 7 Race: Stephanie Murphy (D) vs. Mike Miller (R)

Stephanie Murphy hopes to keep her seat she won from Republican John Mica in the 2016 race.

The Democratic U.S. congresswoman hopes to create better-paying jobs, which she has been promoting as a member of the House Small Business Committee, according to her campaign website.

As a member of the House Armed Services Committee, she hopes to continue to care for veterans and service members.

Her Republican opponent is no stranger to being a representative. Mike Miller has been the U.S. congressman of Florida's 47th district since 2014, when he defeated incumbent Democrat Linda Stewart.

He has worked for notable politicians, such as U.S. senators Connie Mack and Marco Rubio, and during his time as a congressman, he has helped balance the state budget without tax or fee increases and improved public education by supporting a large education budget, his campaign website states.

U.S. House District 9 Race: Wayne Liebnitzky (R) vs. Darren Soto (D)

Wayne Liebnitzky is a Republican candidate who hopes to unseat incumbent Darren Soto.

According to his campaign site, the engineer hopes to promote STEAM to Florida students and replace the Patient Affordable Care Act (AKA Obamacare) with a program that will lower insurance premiums.

Democrat Soto has been in Congress since 2016 and is focusing on issues such as voting for a disaster relief package for Puerto Rico, gun safety reform, and expanding and strengthening Social Security, as well as bringing high-paying tech jobs to Central Florida.

House District 12: Gus Bilirakis (R) vs. Chris Hunter (D)

Six-term Republican Congressman Gus Bilirakis will face Democratic challenger Chris Hunter on election day.

Bilirakis was first elected to Congress nearly 12 years ago. He said veterans will continue to be a top priority if re-elected, as will school security.

Hunter left his job as a federal prosecutor to run for the 12th Congressional District seat.

National events and the political climate have influenced his decision to serve his country throughout his career, even during the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, which he said were directly responsible for his decision to join the FBI.

One of his main goals if elected: protecting the environment.

Also on the ballot in the 12th Congressional District is Angelika Purkis, who is not running on a specific party line.

The district includes all of Pasco and northern sections of Pinellas and Hillsborough counties.

House District 15: Kristen Carlson (D) vs. Ross Spano (R)

Kristen Carlson won the Democratic Primary in August, after entering the race in May and surpassing candidates from both parties with fundraising.

She vows to protect Medicare and Social security, make healthcare more affordable and accessible, and bring higher-paying jobs to District 15.

She is former general counsel for the Florida Department of Citrus and a former prosecutor.

Ross Spano of Hillsborough County wants the recent Republican control of the seat to continue.

District 15 covers parts of Hillsborough and Polk counties, including Brandon, Plant City, and Lakeland.

Spano wants to protect the unborn and vows to eliminate government funding of Planned Parenthood.

According to his website, he vows to protect gun owners' constitutional right to bear arms and will "strive to make life easier for law abiding gun owners." He also says he would vote to fully repeal Obamacare if elected.

House District 16: Vern Buchanan (R) vs. David Shapiro (D)

Even before the August primary, Vern Buchanan was airing attack ads that targeted David Shapiro, who has received support from national Democrats.

Buchanan recently was a key voice behind a proposal to reduce opioid addiction. The bill, signed in late October by President Donald Trump, creates a national database providing information to patients who want to manage pain without addictive opioids.

Buchanan is serving his sixth term and bills himself as a "strong fiscal conservative." He has had 14 bills signed into law by presidents Trump, Barack Obama and George W. Bush.

Shapiro has served more than 30 years as an attorney and is running to combat what he calls "dysfunction" in Washington.

He said he wants to fight to protect Social Security and Medicare in addition to standing up for veterans and the environment.

Shapiro, according to his campaign website, began working early, starting at the family's dry cleaning business when he was just 11 years old. He continued to work through college and law school, doing everything from cleaning tables to selling vacuum cleaners door-to-door.

He defeated Jan Schneider in the Democratic primary.

The district represents parts of Sarasota, Manatee, and Hillsborough counties.

— Anthony Leone and Chris Vaughn