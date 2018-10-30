ORLANDO, Fla. —The campaign trail is heating up as Election Day draws closer and that means more and more people are turning to mail in and early voting.

More than 2.7 million people have voted already

1.2 million Republicans, 1.1 million Democrats have voted in Orange County

DECISION 2018: Latest News | Voting Guide

And the latest numbers show this could be a record setting turnout of early voting, which ends Saturday, November 3.

So far, voter data from the Orange County Supervisor of Elections office shows people are heading to the polls by high numbers. More than 2.7 million people have already voted.

The political party numbers are broken down to: 1.2 million Republican votes and 1.1 million Democratic voters.

Taking a closer look at who is voting early in some of the most populated counties across Central Florida reveals that Republicans are out voting Democrats locally as well, according to voter data.

In at least four counties, which include Brevard, Seminole and Volusia, Republicans lead the vote.

Democrats are leading in Orange and Osceola counties.

Across the state Republicans have about 42 percent of the popular vote, while Democrat voters make up about 40 percent.