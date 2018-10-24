WESTON, Fla. — The final debate for the two Florida governor hopefuls is Wednesday night as Andrew Gillum and Ron DeSantis will square off from Broward College.

This debate follows their heated session Sunday night on CNN.

On Sunday in Tampa, the two battled over the economy, race and President Donald Trump. Republican DeSantis, a former congressman, is an outspoken supporter of Trump.

While Gillum, the mayor of Tallahassee, is a frequent critic of the president.

It has been 24 years since a Democrat has been governor of the Sunshine State and this has already been a closely-watched race.

As the candidates get ready for that debate, Spectrum News' exclusive Governor's Poll shows a growing lead for Democrat Gillum .

And estimated 49 percent of voters support Gillum and DeSantis has 42 percent.

The poll surveyed 665 likely and actual voters and the credibility interval is plus or minus 5-percent.

Florida Attorney General Candidates Argued Cases

The candidates for Florida Attorney General argued their cases in a Spectrum News debate on Tuesday night.

Republican Ashley Moody and Democrat Sean Shaw answered questions on topics ranging from affordable healthcare to Florida's "stand your ground law."

Moody claimed she is the most qualified, while Shaw said she was not fully answering the questions.

They also went back and forth about the role of the attorney general.

"It is not to advance a political agenda or pick topics that are personal to me and use the office to sue anybody I can come up with even if I don't have a legal basis to do it," Moody said.

"I'm pretty sure the oath I take is to uphold the Florida constitution and so while we may disagree on some things absolutely I believe there is a role to play and we will find out. That's a fundamental disagreement in how we will approach the office," commented Shaw.

This will be the only televised debate between Moody and Shaw.

If you missed it, you can catch it again on Spectrum News this Saturday at 7 p.m.