The planned debate between Florida Gov. Rick Scott and incumbent Sen. Bill Nelson has been canceled.

Debate had been postponed because of Hurricane Michael

CNN, which was to host the debate, announced the news Wednesday afternoon.

JUST IN -- CNN Florida Senate debate has been canceled. CNN says Sen. Bill Nelson and Gov. Rick Scott were not able to agree to a new date to hold the U.S. Senate debate originally scheduled for Tuesday, Oct 16. — Samantha-Jo Roth (@SamanthaJoRoth) October 17, 2018

The debate was originally scheduled for October 16 but postponed because of Hurricane Michael.

Neither campaign could agree on a makeup date, CNN said.

Scott had wanted October 25, but Nelson wanted October 21 -- before early voting .

Early voting in Florida officially takes place between October 27 and November 3 throughout the state, but some counties start as early as Monday, October 22.

Earlier today we asked Bill Nelson why the two couldn’t agree on a date. He told @BN9 he wanted to debate before early voting. Scott says people are already voting (by mail).

A scheduled debate between gubernatorial candidates Rep. Ron DeSantis and Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum will still go on, CNN said. It's slated for 8 p.m. EDT Sunday and will take place at the Tampa River Center.