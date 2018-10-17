ORLANDO, Florida -- Recent financial filings show that Florida Gov. Rick Scott has poured another $18 million into his Senate campaign.

The Republican governor is running to unseat Democratic incumbent Bill Nelson for Florida's U.S. Senate seat.

According to the filings , posted by the Federal Elections Commission, Scott has contributed almost $29 million of his money to his Senate campaign since announcing his run in April.

The latest donations, totaling more than $18 million, were given between early August and the end of September.

Combining the personal donations with outside fundraising efforts, Scott's campaign has raised a total of $54,745,372.74.

Although reporting deadlines do not give a clear up-to-date accounting, the latest filings indicate that Scott's campaign has spent much of the cash in the account ($52,734,013.38), leaving a little more than $2 million cash on hand in the campaign account.

Scott, worth an estimated $282 million, poured more than $70 million into his first bid for Florida governor in 2010. He has previously used his personal wealth to his political advantage in fueling his campaigns.

Nelson has raised $23,486,321.21 to date , according to FEC records. Those are total outside contributions, as Nelson has not loaned or contributed any money to his own campaign.

Financial records show Nelson's campaign has spent $16,643,038, leaving about $8.6 million cash on hand.

There are about three weeks remaining until the November 6 election, but early voting will begin well before then.

With contributions totaling almost $80 million, Florida has the second most expensive Senate campaign in the country, trailing only Texas' race between Republican incumbent Ted Cruz and Democrat challenger Rep. Beto O'Rourke. More than $96 million has been poured into that race.