ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Nov. 6 is the Election Day and Orange County Election Supervisor Bill Cowles says it is a big effort to make it happen.

Orange County poll workers get hands-on-training

"There is only 46 full-time employees here at the election office when we are at non-election mode. Come Election Day, we will have anywhere between 3,300 and 3,500 employees working for the elections on Election Day," explained Cowles.

The whole month of October, the election officer will be having training to prep poll workers.

"They have to have hands-on-training with the equipment prior to the election to know what to do on Election Day," said Cowles.

These workers will make anywhere from $175 to $275 a day depending on the position. Cowles tells Spectrum News 13 they have enough poll workers for this year's election.

A big help to getting these workers is the "Adopt-A-Precinct Program."

"It's a fundraising program where community groups come and adopt a polling place. They provide us, the workers, and instead of paying them individually, we write one check to the organization and becomes a fundraiser," said Cowles.

One of the biggest groups that participate is the Phi Beta Sigma. They are working eight precincts.

Some of the funds they raise go towards scholarship for high school students wanting to go to college.

"Our main focus is trying to be able to help kids in the local community," said Cowles.