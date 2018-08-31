ORLANDO, Fla. — In hopes for a blue wave to hit Central Florida during the general election come November, several democratic candidates in Orlando on Friday to meet and talk with local workers about their hopes for Florida's future at the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades (IUPAT) group.

Andrew Gillum, Bill Nelson and others to talk about their efforts

Candidates to talk about affordable health care, improved education

"Our agenda here for us as a union is working families issues, none of this other stuff that they tend to talk about," Steve Hall, the government affairs director for IUPAT, said before the rally.

Hall and the IUPAT invited the Democratic candidates whose names will be on the ballot in November.

Names like gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum, incumbent U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson and Attorney General candidate Sean Shaw will be coming together during the rally to talk about their proposed efforts to expand affordable healthcare and improve public education.

Those issues are topics the union members set as high priorities as most of their members are trade or contract workers who are focused on ensuring their families have proper healthcare coverage.

"We teach people a trade so they can be productive tax payers in the community. I'm a product of the apprentice myself. I worked at Disney for 15 years," Hall explained.

Now those same union workers are hoping they learn more on how these candidates plan to deliver on their promises.

"Truly I believe they are coming to a union hall and talking to working people is indicative of their support for working families," Hall stated.