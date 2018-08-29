ORLANDO, Fla. — The primary election for the Florida governor's race was full of political surprises on Tuesday evening.

First up was the political upset that Democrat and Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum dished out when he shocked his rivals and won the gubernatorial primary.

If he goes on to win in November, he would make history, overturning about two decades of Republican rule and he would be Florida's first black governor.

Gillum said himself that many doubted he would come out victorious. It was a close and competitive race, as Gillum edged out a win by just 3 percentage points.

His closest rival, who was the favored winner and front-runner, was former U.S. Congresswoman Gwen Graham won much of Central Florida, but failed to win major Democratic strong holds in key south Florida districts.

Graham tweeted her congratulations to Gillum.

I want to congratulate @AndrewGillum. The truth is after 20 years of one-party rule, Florida simply can’t afford another Republican governor. That’s why I’ve pledged to do everything I can to help Mayor Gillum defeat DeSantis in November. Please join us in moving Florida forward. pic.twitter.com/qiI2xDjWkr — Gwen Graham (@GwenGraham) August 29, 2018

In Central Florida, Gillum only won one county and that was Orange County, where he received a just more than 40 percent of the vote.

"There were just a few people who said that this moment would not be possible. And then there were a few more who believed this thing was possible," he said after his win was announced on Tuesday evening.

Tonight, we proved what's possible when people come together & show up to build FL into a better state for all. I'm truly honored to represent people across the state as the Democratic nominee -- and I promise to stand up for everyday Floridians and the issues that matter most. pic.twitter.com/zC19uMBIer — Andrew Gillum (@AndrewGillum) August 29, 2018

Gillum got some key endorsements during the primary, with the biggest coming from U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders.

On the Republican said, U.S. Congressman Ron DeSantis won the right to challenge Gillum in the general election.

What was thought to be a close race on the GOP side was anything but.

DeSantis cruised to victory over Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam, with 56 percent of the vote to Putnam's 36 percent.

Thank you for your love, your tireless efforts and for your prayers, which have sustained me and my family.



God bless you, and may God continue to bless our great state. — Adam Putnam (@adamputnam) August 29, 2018

Just like Gillum, DeSantis got a big political backing from a popular politician: President Donald Trump. The president tweeted his congratulations as well.

Such a fantastic win for Ron DeSantis and the people of the Great State of Florida. Ron will be a fantastic Governor. On to November! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2018

The results of Tuesday's election will lead to a much bigger political face-off in November, as both candidates are seen as extreme sides of their respective parties.