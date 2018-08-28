Floridians are heading to the polls, with many deciding the political fates of the Democratic and Republican candidates eyeing the governor's seat to those who want to make an impact in their local races.

One of the big races that many are following is the gubernatorial primary.

The Republican race is set to be a very close one, with U.S. Congressman Ron DeSantis making a final push for votes. He is facing off against Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam.

While President Donald Trump backs DeSantis, Putnam says he is proud to have the endorsement of the cattlemen, ranchers, farmers, realtors and law enforcement officers in Florida.

However, on the Democratic side, Gwen Graham leads the polls heading into the primary.

A new "Saint Pete Polls" survey shows Graham has a growing lead over her opponent, with nearly 32 percent support.

This weekend she picked up the endorsement of Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer.

Meantime, Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum is hoping to surprise Graham in the primary.

He has been surging in the polls lately, likely because of a recent endorsement from U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders.

The field also includes former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine, billionaire real estate mogul Jeff Greene and and Winter Park businessman Chris King.

In addition to the governor's race, the Sunshine State's voters will also pick a new attorney general.

Currently, there are no voting issues to report on, but in the past couple of months, both political leaders and voters have been concerned about hackers rigging the election by hacking into the voting system.

However, supervisors of elections across the state say there is no need to worry this primary day.

If any voters have come across any issues, here are their county's office of elections contact information: