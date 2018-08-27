DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis wrapped up what he called a "Turnout Tour" across Florida on Monday in his district, stopping at Daytona International Speedway as he campaigned for the Republican nomination for governor.

Rep. Ron DeSantis stops in Daytona Beach on tour of Florida

GOP gubernatorial candidate stumped ahead of Tuesday's primaries

He's backed by Trump; main rival is Ag Commissioner Adam Putnam

The representative for Florida's 6th District stopped in Palm Harbor, Fort Myers, Miami, Palm Beach and Daytona Beach on Monday, canceling the original first stop of the tour -- Jacksonville -- following the deadly mass shooting there a day earlier.

The tour was aimed at rallying Republicans around him before Tuesday's primary election and swaying undecided voters away from his main rival, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam.

STUMPING TO THE END Rep @RonDeSantisFL just began his 5th and final stop in #DaytonaBeach on his "Turnout Tour" across Florida ahead of Tuesday's #FloridaPrimary DeSantis is running against FL Ag Comm @adamputnam

This VIDEO is his wife introducing him to the crowd. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/7OMgCZJBju — Jeff Allen (@News13JeffAllen) August 28, 2018

DeSantis jumped ahead of Putnam in polls when President Donald Trump surprised many people and endorsed him, not Putnam. But recent polls still show a close race between the two Republican candidates for governor.

DeSantis says special interest groups have spent millions of dollars on negative campaign ads against him but said he won't let that stop him.

"I've got a strong spine. I'm not going to let those people drag me down," said DeSantis at a stop in Palm Harbor on Monday morning. "I'm willing to lead, and we're going to make sure we do the right thing for the state of Florida."