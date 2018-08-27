PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jeff Greene has canceled his primary night victory party, his campaign said Monday.

Billionaire developer Jeff Greene cancels primary night party

Campaign says he'll watch election results from home with family

He's running in crowded Democratic gubernatorial field

Communications Director Claire VanSusteren said Greene now plans to watch Tuesday night's election results with his family at home.

"We've worked hard to identify our voters and get them to the polls, and we’re feeling confident heading into Election Day," Greene said in a statement issued by his campaign. "Mei Sze and I have decided we want to have a more laid-back celebration at our home with our campaign team, volunteers, and our 4, 6 and 8 year old boys to thank everyone for helping us run a great — and hopefully victorious — campaign."

His campaign had previously planned to host an election night watch party at the Tideline Hotel in Palm Beach.

The billionaire real estate developer spent Monday campaigning in Jacksonville for the Democratic nomination for Florida governor.