WASHINGTON, D.C. — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appeared before Congress on Tuesday in a public grilling by lawmakers.

FB's Mark Zuckerberg accused of not handling data breach better

Cambridge Analytica got a hold of Facebook users' information

He was in the hot seat for not trying to contain the fallout from a massive data breach at Facebook.

The Faceboook co-founder was apologetic and contrite. Zuckerberg explained to lawmakers what his popular social media company will do to ensure users' privacy will be protected in the future.

Senators expected Zuckerberg to take responsibility for misuse of customer data, according to his prepared testimony.

Zuckerberg told lawmakers that his company is taking the issue of privacy seriously and that they have a plan for dealing with it.

"Count me as someone who is highly skeptical that unless we make drastic changes we are not going to have as American people any privacy anymore," said U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson.

Facebook is receiving scrutiny after tens of millions of users' private information was accessed by Cambridge Analytica, a data firm.

The issue flared up recently when it came to light that Cambridge Analytica had received access to a lot more user information than they were supposed to.

Adding to this, Cambridge Analytica had done some work for the Trump campaign as far as how to target voters on Facebook.

Zuckerberg already made rounds on Capitol Hill Monday, with some seeing it as the start of his goodwill tour.

Now this is noticeable. Zuckerberg usually appears in public with a T-shirt and hoodie, but while on Capitol Hill he was is in a suit, really intended to show he is taking this process seriously.