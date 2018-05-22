WASHINGTON -- After another school shooting last week, this time in Texas, Florida lawmakers in Washington are taking another opportunity to try to address this uniquely American problem.

Florida's DC delegation looking at ways to curb school shootings

Nelson to introduce bill to add mental health counselors in schools

Gov. Rick Scott wants $1M to fix delays in mental health database

Sen. Bill Nelson, working on a new piece of legislation, would like to see more mental health counselors in America's schools.

We can’t allow what happened in Parkland and in Texas to become the new normal in this country. I just announced that I will be filing new legislation to hire more mental health professionals at schools across the country to ensure any student who needs help is able to get it. pic.twitter.com/SaWLRRlD1B — Senator Bill Nelson (@SenBillNelson) May 21, 2018 <_script charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js">

He had hoped that the Parkland shooting would have been the last time he would have to confront this, but with 10 now dead after the shooting at Santa Fe High School near Houston, he said his legislation could bring lawmakers together in a bipartisan way.

According to figures from 2016, Florida has about one school psychologist for every 2000 students. Nelson's bill would provide grants to college and universities that train new school psychologists, social workers and mental health counselors.

Florida members of Congress are sounding off - after a Politico report found up to 20 percent of mental health records are delayed in getting entered into the databases, which could allow mentally-ill people to buy firearms. I speak with @RepValDemings Cc: @MyNews13 @BN9 pic.twitter.com/vyxP7F30UW — Samantha-Jo Roth (@SamanthaJoRoth) May 22, 2018 <_script charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js">

This comes as lawmakers are also looking to address another problem playing out specifically in the Sunshine State: a Politico report found that up to 20 percent of mental health records are delayed in getting entered into databases, which could allow mentally ill people to buy firearms.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott has asked for $1 million to help close this gap.

The Florida delegation in Congress is also playing a role in this, urging the Department of Justice to provide federal funding that would go toward ensuring these background check databases have accurate information.

"I think we are at the point, yet another school shooting -- we're still grieving about what happened at Pulse, we're still grieving about what happened at Parkland. We are still grieving about what has happened, unfortunately, all over this country too often," Democratic Rep. Val Demings said. "I think we are at a place now where we have got to get the federal, state and local level working together to leverage our resources and deal with this problem."