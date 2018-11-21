ORLANDO, Fla. — A trusted inmate stole a Brevard County Sheriff's Office's car during the overnight and drove all the way down to Orlando, where law enforcement is searching for the suspect, according to officials.

No details given about the inmate

Car was unmarked Chevy Impala

The Orlando Police Department told Spectrum News that the inmate was a trustee — someone granted a bit more access and work detail.

That gave him or her — law enforcement has not released any information about the inmate — the ability at some point overnight to steal the vehicle and drive to Orlando.

The car is an unmarked Chevy Impala and it was found overnight near America Street, only a couple of blocks from the Orlando Police Department headquarters.

The OPD did not release any more information about the car or how it was tracked, however the Sheriff's Office contacted police about it, which located the car.

Brevard Sheriff Sheriff's Office deputies came to pick up the vehicle during the overnight.

Law enforcement is still searching for the inmate and Spectrum News is working to get that person's name and description.

FIRST ON @MyNews13: On The Run: Escaped inmate uses stolen Brevard Sheriff’s vehicle to run to Orlando. Car found, but search is on for jail trustee. pic.twitter.com/6in76EHSLX — Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) November 21, 2018