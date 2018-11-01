Volusia County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating two stabbings on Halloween night, with the fatal one happening in Osteen.

No charges filed against man in fatal Osteen stabbing

At around 10 p.m., deputies arrived at a house on Enterprise Osteen Road where they found an unresponsive Joshua Rogers with stab wounds to his torso, according to Andrew Grant, from the Sheriff's Office's Public Affairs and Media Relations, in a news release.

An arriving deputy performed CPR until EMTs arrived. The 43-year-old Rogers was sent to Central Florida Regional Hospital in Sanford, where he died, Grant stated.

At the house was Donald Blanton Jr., who told deputies that he stabbed Rogers in self-defense after he was attacked by him, Grant wrote.

Rogers had been fighting with the 49-year-old Blanton's aunt, he explained to deputies, saying that the two had dated.

Rogers left the home and the stabbing happened outside, Grant stated, who added that no charges have been filed against Blanton.

Deltona Man Charged In Stabbing of Neighbor

Three hours earlier in Deltona, two next-door neighbors got into a fight.

At around 7 p.m. at a home on Copperfield Avenue, Kwame Kennedy, 52, went to the front yard of his 51-year-old neighbor and allegedly stabbed him in the chest, neck, scapula and chest, Grant wrote.

The man was sent to Central Florida Regional Hospital in Sanford and "underwent successful" surgery, Grant explained.

Kennedy has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and he has posted a $15,000 bail, confirmed Grant.