ORLANDO, Fla. — Students, staff and parents will see additional law enforcement at Timber Creek High School on Monday after a student posted a threat made against the school, according to the school's principal.

Student who made threat may face expulsion and arrest, says principal

Exact nature of the threat has not been released

In a message to parents, Principal Kelly Paduano stated on Sunday that school officials contacted law enforcement that a social media post mentioned a possible threat made against Timber Creek High School, however the student who made the post has been identified.

"District Police and our law enforcement partners have identified the student who made the post and action was taken," she wrote, adding that the post was taken seriously and that the student code of conduct will be applied "and consequences can include expulsion and arrest" for the student.

She did not state the exact nature of the threat or who the student was.

Paduano stated that there will be "an additional law enforcement presence on the campus" on Monday.

A phone call and an email was sent to parents on Sunday night, however some people did not receive the phone call before the communication system shutdown at 9 p.m., Paduano explained, adding that another call would go out at 7 a.m. on Monday.

She also advised parents that students can report any threats to school staff or by calling 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).