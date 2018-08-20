SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — An officer with 15 years with the Oviedo Police Department who is accused of fondling a minor under her clothes is expected to face a judge on Monday.

Officer Joseph Myer is facing seven counts of lewd, lascivious acts on a minor

According to arrest report, Myer reported what he was doing

According to an arrest report, police officer Joseph Myer was actually the one who reported what he was doing. Myer reportedly told someone close to the child, whom according to detectives was younger than 12 years old when Myer reportedly began molesting her.

The 42-year-old Myer is facing seven counts of lewd and lascivious acts on a minor and he spent Sunday night at the Seminole County Jail.

Detectives with the Seminole County Sheriff's Office say the police officer would go into the child's room and inappropriately touch her underneath her clothing at night.

According to Myer's arrest report, the abuse happened every other weekend when Myer was around.

"Facts of this nature are deplorable and I have a daughter so, you know, I can only imagine. I know how tough it can be to make an accusation like this," said Oviedo Chief of Police Dale Coleman.

Myer was arrested Sunday morning, and is being held without bond on one charge of molestation on a victim younger than 12 and he has a $90,000 bond on six charges of molestation on a victim older than 12, but younger than 16.

Coleman made it clear that this is still a very active investigation.

Myer is on administrative leave at this moment, without pay.