APOPKA, Fla. — The 18-year-old man who was killed by Orange County deputies during a standoff on Thursday had a BB gun, announced Sheriff Jerry Demings on Friday.

On Thursday, Demings said no deputies were hurt, but they were forced to return fire and killed Christopher Wooten.

However, on Friday's news conference, Demings revealed that Wooten actually had a BB gun. When pressed on the issue, sheriff says from the accounts given to him, SWAT members were of the belief that they were being fired upon.

On Thursday, deputies tried to arrest Wooten at his grandmother's home on Woodland Drive around 11:30 a.m. for armed burglary and aggravated assault.

She ran out, but he pointed a gun at deputies and retreated inside, according to the sheriff.

Four hours later, the wanted man came out of the house.

The drone video showed he came out of the house at around 3:30 p.m. with his hands in the air and he was then shot with a non-lethal plastic bullet.

Wooten put his hand in the waistband of his pants, pulling out the gun, which turned out to be a BB gun, and ran back into the house.



Moments later video shows he came back out with a gun raised and that is when the sheriff says deputies had no choice but to shoot a second time.

Ultimately, five SWAT members fired, killing Wooten. Demings says at this point authorities believe there were less than two dozen shots fired, all fired by the SWAT members.

The sheriff says he stands with his deputies who believe they were left with no other choice.

Demings released photos of the gun, screen shots from the drone video and played a portion of the drone video during the news conference.

Demings says five SWAT officers, who were the ones who fired at the man, are on administrative leave as standard protocol while Florida Department of Law Enforcement.