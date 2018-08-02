OCALA, Fla. — A male is in critical condition after an early morning shooting at an Ocala apartment, according to authorities.

At around 12:44 a.m., the Ocala Police Department received a report of shots fired at the Magnolia Trace Apartments at 2952 NE 14th Street.

When police arrived, they found a male, age and identity not given, in side of the apartment with gunshot wounds, the department tweeted Thursday morning.

The male was taken to a local hospital and while he is in critical condition, he is out of surgery, police told Spectrum News 13.

Officers are unsure if the shooting happened inside or outside of the apartment and police are waiting for a search warrant to continue with the investigation.



Check back for updates.

&amp;amp;nbsp;