KISSIMMEE, Fla. -- Frederico Gondola is accused of premeditated murder of a retired Kissimmee couple who knew him, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

Gondola is charged with premeditated murder and is being held without bond at the Osceola County Jail.

Osceola County detectives say the 35-year-old Gondola killed Roosevelt and Janette Dixon in their home at 2325 Meadow Oak Circle in Kissimmee on Saturday, July 14, 2018, at around 7:46 p.m.

In a news release, detectives say the couple, who had been married for more than 20 years, knew Gondola.

It took investigators more than a week for detectives to link Gondola to the crime, however it is not yet clear how the Dixons were killed. They retired from New York.

Detectives say deputies showed up at their Kissimmee home after authorities got a call from a loved one who stated they could not get in to contact with the Dixons.

Gondola does not have a lengthy rap sheet. His only other offense in Osceola County was a speeding ticket.