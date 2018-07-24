SANFORD, Fla. -- A juvenile has turned himself over to police after being accused of stalking a teenaged girl and leaving a "vulgar" message outside her bedroom window, according to the Sanford Police Department.

Boy is facing charges of loitering and prowling

Police responded to a home on Sandpoint Court on Sunday, July 8, after a 17-year-old girl woke up and saw "a vulgar message written on the outside of her bedroom window, and recalled hearing noises outside of her window the night before," according to officers in a news release on Tuesday.

Officers installed surveillance cameras in the backyard of the girl's home and at around 10 p.m. Friday, July 13, one of the cameras caught a male with "front braids" walking on the property, police stated.

The juvenile, whose age and name have not been released, has been charged with one count of loitering and prowling and one count of criminal trespass.