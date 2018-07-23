ORLANDO, Fla. --Two men have been charged with murder for the Alafaya Trail gunfight that left one dead last week, according to authorities.

Maurice Smith and Andreas Lee, both 19, are charged with first-degree murder with a firearm and attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office on Monday afternoon.

Jonathan Bryant, 35, died after a gunfight erupted on Alafaya Trail on Thursday, July 19.

Bryant was the driver of a 2018 Jeep Wrangler that Orange County Sheriff's deputies say was involved in the shootout that included a white Nissan Altima.

The people in the two vehicles were chasing each other and exchanging gunfire on Challenger Parkway, close to Alafaya Trail, when the Jeep crashed, according to officials.

Bryant was hit by a bullet and lost control of the Jeep, which was traveling southbound on Alafaya Trail, went over the center grass median and into the northbound lanes, where it struck the left side of a 2002 Acura and then crashed head-on into a 2015 Dodge Journey.

Bryant was taken to Florida Hospital East, where he was pronounced dead.

His passenger, Robert Ashe IV, ran from the crash scene, but was captured by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper.

The 26-year-old Ashe was not hurt and was cooperating with authorities.

The Sheriff's Office said Ashe was not a suspect in this case, but he was arrested on an unrelated outstanding warrant.

There were five children, ages 1 through 14 years old, in the Dodge during the gunfight, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The Sheriff's Office stated that the investigation is ongoing.