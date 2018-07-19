ORLANDO, Fla. -- An elementary school worker who also worked part-time at the Orlando Science Center is facing numerous felony charges after his daughter reported being inappropriately touched, Orlando Police say.

Charlie Will Newton faces lewd and lascivious charges

Daughter told detectives, mom that she'd been abused, battered

Newton worked at Orlando Science Center, elementary school

Charlie Will Newton, 49, was arrested Tuesday night on charges of lewd or lascivious battery, lewd or lascivious conduct and child abuse, according to an arrest affidavit.

The affidavit says that earlier this month, a 12-year-old girl told her mother that her father had kissed her on the neck while she was staying with him. The mother doesn't live in Orlando but comes to the city for work.

The mother told investigators that about a year ago, she suspected that her daughter was "being touched," but had her examined by a doctor and was determined to be fine, detectives said.

The girl told investigators that her father had inappropriately touched her and added that her friend would come over to the dad's apartment, where the father would take her friend into a bedroom and lock the door, the affidavit says.

A few hours after investigators had left, the mother contacted police to add to what she'd reported earlier. She said her daughter had opened up to her, saying that it was more than touching, detectives say. She didn't initially tell investigators because she "was embarrased to say it."

Detectives contacted Newton, who said he worked at the Orlando Science Center and agreed to come to Orlando Police Department headquarters for an interview. When officers went to the science center, workers told them that he'd left because of an emergency.

Officers caught up to Newton on the 6200 block of West Colonial Drive, where he was arrested, the affidavit says.

"(Newton) was only recently hired as a seasonal employee after passing an extremely thorough background check system that included a Level 2 screening that runs information through the FBI's national civilian database, along with screening through the National Sex Offender Database," said Jeff Stanford, Vice President of Marketing at the Orlando Science Center.

A science center spokeswoman said Newton was no longer employed there.

An Orange County Public Schools spokeswoman said Newton was not a teacher but an employee at Ivey Lane Elementary School, adding that he had been relieved of duty.