ORLANDO, Fla. -- After receiving calls about gunshots, police found a male laying on the ground of an Orlando apartment early Wednesday morning, according to officials.

Male found dead not identified

No suspect description released

At around 4:04 a.m., police came to the Windsor Cove Apartments at 1456 Mercy Drive after a caller said he or she heard gunshots, stated Lt. Diego Toruno of the Orlando Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found a male on the ground and the Orlando Fire Department pronounced the male dead, Toruno stated in a news release.

No other information, such as the male's age or identity or suspect description, was given out.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Orlando Police Department at 1-321-235-5300 or the Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).