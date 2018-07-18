OCALA, Fla. -- A man found shot at an Ocala apartment on Tuesday night has died and has been identified, according to police.

Officers with the Ocala Police Department arrived at the Parkside Garden Apartments at 621 NW 2nd St. around 11:25 p.m. after getting calls of a shooting, the law enforcement agency stated in a series of tweets.

When the arrived, officers found a man, who was sent to a local hospital as a trauma alert, but he was pronounced dead at 12:56 a.m., Wednesday, police stated.

In another tweet, the man was identified as 54-year-old Cornelius Lewis.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Dustin Todd at 1-352-369-7170.