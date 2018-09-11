TAMPA, Fla. — The peak of hurricane season has arrived.

Shopping for hurricane shutters

Models vary on price, protection

And memories of boarding up homes and destruction from Irma last year have many people considering hurricane shutters.

After Hurricane Irma rattled through Florida last year, Tampa resident Priscilla Baker decided to get hurricane shutters.

"Oh it was very, very scary," Baker said while remembering the tense hours as Irma approached.

After the storm the storm, she began shopping for shutters.

The options for hurricane shutters vary widely. From hurricane fabric that you put up yourself to rolling electronic shutters that are permanently installed.

The costs vary widely depending on which one you pick and how big your house is.

The owners of Roll-A-Guard say hurricane fabric is the cheapest, entry level option.

Even if a window breaks, hurricane fabric will keep out 93 percent of the air and 93 percent of the moisture.

The next step up is metal or clear panels. The panels are a little stronger.

Accordian shutters are next and considered the strongest form of protection. They are very popular throughout South Florida.

And electric, or hand-cranked rolling shutters are the most expensive form of storm protection. Officials said the rolling shutters also are excellent for security, sunlight control and noise control.

Baker opted for the accordian shutters.

She said she feels safer and is ready if another storm blows her way.

Also, installing hurricane shutters also qualifies homeowners for a home insurance discount. So be sure to check with your carrier for that financial benefit.