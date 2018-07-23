Managing prescription drug costs can be difficult these days, especially if you don't have insurance or have a high deductible.

Customer Howard Weston used to drive all over town to get the best prices.

"I spent 8 to 10 hours a month working to shop for the best prices I could find," Weston told us.

That process, however, could apparently be hit or miss.

"Every time you would refill a prescription -- that day, you might find the pharmacy no longer offers the same price as they gave you the previous time; so then, you had to re-shop," Weston said.

Triple price pinch

Independent pharmacist Brad Esposito of Palma Ceia Health Mart Pharmacy explained that consumers are, in fact, facing a triple-whammy when it comes to these costs.

"Drug prices are going up, even generics, insurance is getting more expensive, and their coverage is becoming less and less," Esposito said.

Weston learned through his doctor that independent pharmacists like Esposito often have more flexibility to offer a better deal.

"The big box chains’ pharmacists who work there, they cannot touch the price of the medications," Exposito explained. "What it comes up as, whether cash paying or insurance or whatever, that's what they have to charge."

Esposito offered to match the lowest prices Weston was paying at all the different pharmacies he went to in exchange for him purchasing all his prescriptions at Palma Ceia Pharmacy. That made it possible for Weston to get a good deal and have all his prescriptions in one place.

"That seemed like a fair deal to me, so I agreed." Weston said. "I've checked a number of times. He saved me a lot of money!"

Ways to save

Esposito uses things like manufacturer coupons to help customers get the best price, especially for expensive, newer drugs.

"Their hope (the manufacturer's) is that the patient takes it, it's working for them, and if they like the way it makes them feel, they'll stay on it even when the manufacturer coupon expires," Esposito said. "

You usually need insurance to use these types of coupons, but there are ways to get around that.

"I can manipulate a discount card to act as a primary insurance," Esposito said.

Also, many drugs have equivalent medications, so ask your doctor for an alternative if a drug is too expensive.

Discount programs

Prescription discount programs like "GoodRx" can also help you save money by making it easy for you to compare prices at pharmacies in your area, and by offering coupons for discounts at participating pharmacies.

You can also use the lowest price you find as a negotiating tool at independent pharmacies.

"They might give them some bargaining power," Esposito said.

Programs like these save you money by charging the pharmacy a fee to help pay for discounts to consumers.

Store chain programs

Some grocery store chains like Publix offer free prescription drug programs where you can get certain commonly used generics such as antibiotics, diabetes, allergy and high blood pressure medications, literally for zero dollars. (Click here for a list of other grocery store chains that offer free prescription drugs.)

Other stores like Walmart and Sam's Club don't accept prescription discount cards, but do offer their own low cost plans, which offer $4 prescriptions on common medications.

There's a reason the stores offer these free and low cost prescriptions. They build customer loyalty with you, and the stores know if you come in to pick up your "free" prescription, you'll probably buy other things while you're there.

"It's marketing," said Weston, who previously participated in a Sam's Club program. "Get someone in the store, they buy something else."

The stores also hope you'll transfer your other prescriptions -- the ones that aren't free -- to their pharmacy, as well.