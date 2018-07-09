It's summertime, and enjoying the outdoors is part of the fun, but mosquitoes can ruin that fun for many of us.

It's time to fight back!

In today's Consumer Wise report, Angie Moreschi has the latest buzz on the best bug sprays to avoid getting bitten.

"I hate them, but they love me," said Bridgette Cormier as she showed off all the welts she got from a recent evening out.

No matter what bug spray Cormier uses, she can't seem to escape the torture.

"My welts are huge!" she said. "It's just like, 'aaah!' As soon as I itch, it just makes it worse. It makes it bigger.

She's not alone. Many of us long for a product that works.

Here are a few to check out, based on a recent Consumer Reports test to find the best mosquito repellents.

First -- ingredients matter. So, be sure to read the label before you buy an insect repellent. Products with deet were among the best performing -- and this is important -- the amount of deet is key. Look for 15-30 percent deet. That seems to be the sweet spot for effectiveness and safety.

"I did not know that was something to look out for," Cormier said.

Other ingredients to look out for are 30 percent lemon eucalyptus oil and 20 percent picaridin.

And here's a tip on how to avoid getting bitten from the pros at Hillsborough County Mosquito Control.

"Mosquitoes are normally drawn to darker colors, so if you have a light color, loose fitting clothes, that's gonna help from getting bit," said Donnie Hayes, Hillsborough County Mosquito Control Director.

As for the sprays tested, the Deep Woods Off actually worked well for Cormier. Not one bite after she sprayed.

EXTRA ON THE WEB

Other tips to reduce the risk of mosquito bites:

• Avoid being outdoors during dawn and dusk, key mosquito feeding times.

• Remove standing water from around your home at least once a week to help decrease the potential breeding grounds for mosquito larva.

How you apply repellent also matters.

• Apply it only to exposed skin -- not under clothing.

• Use just enough to cover your skin and only for as long as needed (heavier doses don't work better).

• Don't spray directly on your face. Apply to hands first and rub onto your face.

• Don't let young children apply it.

• Wash your hands after application