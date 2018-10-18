Does your child need a bike helmet? If so, you can get one for free this weekend.

Tampa-based Amscot Financial has partnered with law-enforcement agencies to give away the free bike helmets.

The helmets are being given out at select Amscot branches between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday. Daytona Beach Police officers as well as law enforcement agencies will be at the Volusia County locations.

Other branches participating are located in Brevard, Flagler, Hernando, Hillsborough, Lake, Manatee, Orange, Osceola, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, and Seminole counties.

Call (813) 637-6277 with questions.