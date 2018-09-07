PALM BAY, Fla. -- Hundreds of angry Palm Bay residents are banding together to stop a Dollar General from coming to their neighborhood.

Signs dominate the side of the road in the Lockmar Estates community of Palm Bay, such as: "Lockmar says NO Dollar General," "Say No Dollar General" and "Keep Lockmar Beautiful."

The discount chain is proposing to build a store on an Emerson Drive property, between Palm Bay Road and Malabar Road.

It's an idea that's not sitting well with residents such as Art Darmofal, who's lived in the community for 22 years.

"There are so many. I mean, anywhere you go, there's a Dollar General," Darmofal said.

NOT IN MY NEIGHBORHOOD: Lockmar Estates residents unite against proposed @DollarGeneral store. Concerned about potential crime, traffic, children safety. At 5 pm @MyNews13 #Brevard pic.twitter.com/YssQaiKK6t — Greg Pallone (@gpallone13) September 7, 2018

Several hundred people showed up at the city's Planning and Zoning Board meeting Wednesday night -- so many that some had to wait in the hallway.

Some spoke in opposition to the new store, citing concerns about potential increased crime, traffic and danger to children who attend nearby Lockmar Elementary. Others were worried their property values will go down.

"Hey, we need to stick together and stop this," Darmofal said.

Dollar General said it's in the initial phases of a new Palm Bay store. The company is interested in adding a new location but hasn't committed to doing so. It said it would take traffic patterns and community concerns into consideration.

Dollar General said a final decision on the new store is expected in early summer 2019.

The next Palm Bay City Council meeting is at 7 p.m. on Oct. 4.