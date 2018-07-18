ORLANDO, Fla. -- Florida inmates are helping formerly homeless citizens by providing a "special delivery of tables" to their homes.

As part of the Orange County Correction Department's construction program, each class of inmates completed a reparation project to give back to the community.

They then selected a Central Florida nonprofit group to receive it -- and a recent graduating class chose Pathlight HOME, which provides affordable housing and economic opportunities to help people get back on their feet.

"Our residents are people who were once on the streets, and now (they) have permanent housing with us and supportive services," said Muffet Robinson of Pathlight HOME. "We are just so happy for this partnership of one population that's trying to change their lives helping another population."

Currently, the group provides services for more than 600 residents. Since 1992, it has helped more than 5,000 homeless residents in Central Florida.