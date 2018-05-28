ORLANDO, Fla. -- Orange County's annual War Memorial Ceremony went on in Orlando Monday despite rain fears.

Local lawmakers, community organizers, veterans and service members gathered inside the Orange County Courthouse for the event.

Through music, singing and poems, those who gathered remembered those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for freedom.

#MemorialDay in @OrangeCoFL: Annual commemoration to honor those who made ultimate sacrifice moved inside #Orange Co courthouse due to weather, just getting underway now. @MyNews13 #Orlando pic.twitter.com/3sFun20UM6 — Julie Gargotta (@juliegargotta) May 28, 2018

Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs shared a personal story of a soldier lost -- her son's best friend.

"My first year in office as mayor, those of you that were here will remember that we lost a very close friend of the family’s,” said Jacobs.

“It’s my last year. And I wanted to make sure we remembered Michael,” she added, wiping away tears.

Orlando mom Maria Baez remembered as well. Her own son served in the Marines, one tour in Afghanistan. But he came home. She knows not all get to hug their service members again after they’re deployed.

“These holidays are very important to us, very special because we remember the fallen heroes,” Baez said, holding a fistful of flags. “And the price that America pays for our freedom.”

Later in the ceremony, a young boy dressed in fatigues walked slowly down the aisle, clutching a red, white and blue wreath. Jacobs and others laid the wreath on a tall stand before the room, squeezing each other before Winter Park High School Brass Quintet launched into Taps.

Little boy dressed in fatigues quietly walks red, white and blue wreath to the front of room for ceremony: "May their memories be more than a distant shadow." @MyNews13 @OrangeCoFL #MemorialDay #Orlando 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/yAB3PWjwX3 — Julie Gargotta (@juliegargotta) May 28, 2018

“As I was here, all I did was thank God that my son came home,” Baez said. “Love our soldiers, love our country and teach our children and grandchildren that this is the greatest country in the world.”

FLAGS PLANTED AT MEMORIAL CEMETERY

Memorial Day ceremonies began early for one group of people from the American Legion in Orlando.

Members of American Legion Post 331 planted hundreds of flags Sunday at Taft Memorial Cemetery.

It’s one of two cemeteries sponsored by Post 331.

They said passing rain from Alberto’s outer bands was not about to stop them from carrying on a tradition.