WINTER PARK, Fla. — We're craving traditional Spanish fare, so we hit up Bulla Gastrobar in Winter Park and asked them about one of their most rock star dishes.
- Learn how to make Pintxo & Tostada de Aguacate
"So pintxo (pronounced 'peen-cho') is a skewer," said Executive Sous Chef Mariano Vegel. "It's a Spanish word for skewer. We use chicken thigh because it has more flavor and more juice than the breast."
The thighs are marinated in cilantro, "a lot of" paprika, garlic, olive oil, and a little salt.
The chicken is grilled and then popped in the oven. While it does its thing, Chef prepares the avocado toast. The bread is kind of like a ciabatta bread.
"We call it ethereal bread," Chef told us. "It's really light but super crispy. So we couldn't find anything else here, so we needed to bring it from Spain.
The toast rests on a bed with everything from a mojo verde sauce, to a caper medley, even a yogurt schmear.
Let's cook!
Pintxo & Tostada de Aguacate
Ingredients:
- 2 marinated chicken skewers
- Pan de cristal or any baguette, sliced
- Mashed avocado with salt to taste
- Marinated onions & capers
- 1 oz of yogurt sauce (equal parts Greek yogurt and lemon juice, oil, and salt to taste).
- 1 oz mojo verde (a cilantro, oil, and garlic based sauce)
- 8 tomato slices
Directions:
- Place the chicken skewers on the grill until fully cooked. Bulla puts it in a josper oven for a more rustic flavor.
- Place the sliced bread in a convention oven for about 3 minutes, or until crisp and light brown.
- Spread the mashed avocado evenly on the slice of toasted bread.
- In a mixing bowl, add the marinated onions and capers with 8 tomato slices. Mix well so all tomatoes are well coated.
- Place the tomatoes in the center of a bowl and top with marinade.
- Crisscross the avo-toast over the tomatoes and top with the chicken skewers, leaning one on top of the other.
- Decorate the bowl with tomatoes, dots of yogurt sauce, and mojo verde.