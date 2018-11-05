WINTER PARK, Fla. — We're craving traditional Spanish fare, so we hit up Bulla Gastrobar in Winter Park and asked them about one of their most rock star dishes.

Learn how to make Pintxo & Tostada de Aguacate

"So pintxo (pronounced 'peen-cho') is a skewer," said Executive Sous Chef Mariano Vegel. "It's a Spanish word for skewer. We use chicken thigh because it has more flavor and more juice than the breast."

The thighs are marinated in cilantro, "a lot of" paprika, garlic, olive oil, and a little salt.

The chicken is grilled and then popped in the oven. While it does its thing, Chef prepares the avocado toast. The bread is kind of like a ciabatta bread.

"We call it ethereal bread," Chef told us. "It's really light but super crispy. So we couldn't find anything else here, so we needed to bring it from Spain.

The toast rests on a bed with everything from a mojo verde sauce, to a caper medley, even a yogurt schmear.

Let's cook!

Pintxo & Tostada de Aguacate

Ingredients:

2 marinated chicken skewers

Pan de cristal or any baguette, sliced

Mashed avocado with salt to taste

Marinated onions & capers

1 oz of yogurt sauce (equal parts Greek yogurt and lemon juice, oil, and salt to taste).

1 oz mojo verde (a cilantro, oil, and garlic based sauce)

8 tomato slices

Directions: