ORLANDO, Fla. — You're about to experience some of the most desirable cuts in town.

Christner's Prime Steak & Lobster is family-owned, celebrating 25 years. For this Chef's Kitchen, we've combined a few of their menu offerings to create a surf 'n' turf with small, but mighty variations.

"Zoli (Davis) is going to be so kind as to show us how to do something a little different," co-owner Alice Christner told Spectrum News, referring to her dining room manager.

So we begin with the Beef Wellington, a puff pastry-wrapped tenderloin.

"We don't do it the traditional way, which is with duck liver," Davis explained.

Instead, Christner's uses a white wine mushroom reduction. They also add bread crumbs to the inside of the dough "so it doesn't get the puff pastry all soggy."

As for the Sesame Seared Ahi Tuna, Christner's uses white pepper and salt for seasoning, as well as black and white sesames for the coating. Oh, and the soy glaze and wasabi cream sauce that it comes with? You'll be asking for more.

Enough already! Let's cook.

Sesame Seared Tuna

8 oz. Tuna Steak

½ cup of sesame seeds

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

2 T Olive Oil

Instructions:

Salt and pepper tuna, coat with seeds and sear in hot oil for 2 minutes each side

Serve with soy sauce and creamed wasabi

Beef Wellington

8 oz. Filet

Phyllo dough (thawed)

½ c sliced mushrooms

½ c beef base

2 T white wine

2 T cooking sherry

Salt, pepper and garlic to taste

1 egg, beaten

Instructions: