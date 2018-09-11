DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — We've discovered a Central Florida restaurant that gives you an authentic taste of Mexico, with a view that just about takes you there.

Cocina 214 is kissed up again the coastline in Daytona Beach. We asked the owners to pick their sexiest, most buzzworthy dish for this Chef's Kitchen, and Chef Humberto Castillo went right for the brisket tacos.

"We marinate them for 12 hours," Castillo showed Spectrum News, looking down at a huge pan filled with brisket soaked in juices, veggies and seasonings.

As if 12 hours isn't long enough, this chef bakes the meat for for additional ones before shredding for the tacos.

To accompany those tacos (made with the freshest of corn tortillas) is an avocado appetizer. The trick to Cocina 214's Avocado Bites is to dunk them in flour not once, not twice, but three times before coating them in panko. Then the little wedges get tossed in the fryer.

Need a nosh? Let's cook!

Cocina 214's Brisket Tacos

3 corn or flour tortillas — HOT

1.5 oz Monterey Jack cheese — shredded

5 oz beef brisket — shredded (see recipe below)

1.5 oz pico de gallo

1.5 oz yellow onions — sliced/grilled

1/2 lime — 2 wedges

2 oz fire roasted salsa

Method of Preparation:

Place two to three flour tortillas on a rectangle plate, adding the cheese equally to all. Place under the salamander and melt cheese. Add brisket, pico and yellow onions in that order. Fire roasted salsa is served on the side.

RECIPE FOR: Brisket

2 ea Brisket — cut in three

1 ea yellow onion — rough chop

2 ea poblano pepper — rough chop

1 C kosher salt

½ C season salt

4-5 ea bay leaves

¼ C granulated garlic

1 Tbsp black pepper

1.5 gallon water

1 Cup lemon juice

1 Cup white vinegar

4 ea roma tomatoes

1 bunch cilantro

Method of Preparation:

Place all ingredients into a hotel pan, cover with foil. Place into heated 350 degrees fahrenheit oven for five to six hours or until the meat falls apart.

Cocina 214's Avocado Bites

1 whole avocado — cut into six slices

1.5 oz chipotle cream sauce

2 Tb egg wash

1 Tb flour

2 Tb panko bread crumbs

Method of Preparation:

Cut avocado into six pieces. Dredge chunks of avocado in flour, egg wash (and then into panko bread crumbs. Fry until brown at 350 degrees fahrenheit. Serve with a small ramekin of chipotle cream sauce.

The Blue Agave (Margarita)

1.5 oz Herradura Blanco 100 percent Blue Agave Tequila

.75 oz Grand Marnier

.5 oz Agave

Splash Diluted Lime Juice

Method of Preparation:

Mix ingredients with ice and shake. Pour into a martini glass and serve up. Garnish with a lime.