MAITLAND, Fla. — Let's fast forward to the morning after a late night out. Your go-to grub might be some kind of a bacon/egg/pancake concoction. Well, Teak Neighborhood Grill is putting the brakes on that by reinventing a brunch fave — the waffle.

Chef Richard Demers introduced the Waffle Bomber. He describes it like this: "If you were to take any kind of breakfast and deconstruct it and put it back together ... A little bit between, I'd say, sweet and salty."

It's like a waffle sandwich. The key, though, is to have oversized sugar on the waffle before baking.

"The sugar crystals (are) compressed so many times, they almost look like a pearl," he said.

Along with the Bomber, we thought, Hey, let's throw in some Loaded Pierogies! (Why not, right?). Chef's version of the Polish dumplings carry quite a kick, which may compliment your Bloody Mary.

Let's cook!

Teak's Waffle Bomber:

2 Belgian pearl sugar waffles

2 oz. sun dried tomato cream cheese

2 oz. pesto cream cheese

3 oz. alfalfa sprouts

2 slices tomato

3 oz. baby spinach

2 eggs

Recommended breakfast meats ham/turkey/bacon/sausage

chopped parsley for garnish

Instructions:

Place two waffles in a 375-degree oven to heat and toast the waffle for about 3 minutes.

Place saute pan over a medium heat and crack two eggs into the saute pan and pan fry to an over medium temperature or to your preference. About 5 minutes.

In another saute pan over a medium heat, pan fry two slices of thinly sliced ham untill you get a nice seared look on the ham. About 3 minutes.

Take out waffles and place cream cheese spreads on the top and bottom of waffles. (I prefer sundried tomato spread on bottom and pesto spread on top).

Place slices of tomatoes and baby spinach on the bottom of the waffle, then ham, then eggs and top it off with other waffle.

Loaded Pierogies

5 cheese and potato filled dumplings

4 oz. alfredo sauce

3 oz. sour cream and chives sauce

2 oz. sriracha sauce

2 oz. onion frizzles

2 oz. chopped bacon

chopped parsley for garnish

Instructions:

Place five pierogies in a boiling pot of water for about 8 minutes or until core temperature reaches 165 degrees. (You may also pan fry).

Place saute pan over medium. Put your alfredo sauce, sour cream chive sauce and sriracha in saute pan and reduce for about 5 minutes.

Drain your pierogies and place in sauce. Keep over medium heat for about 3 minutes.

Place pierogies on a plate or platter, garnish