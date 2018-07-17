If you can't decide between a juicy steak or seafood, why not both?

In this week's Chef's Kitchen, we visited Ocean Prime for a new take on a classic combo.

"It's probably the best cut you can get out of a cow," said Chef Nicholas Pratt about tenderloin, which he rubbed with oil before seasoning.

The "surf" in his entree is butter-poached lobster. Chef Pratt even garnishes the plate with lobster eggs (roe).

The "OMG factor" comes during presentation. Chef Pratt stacks one thing on top of another, including a fried Gouda potato cake, the filet, spinach with chili sauce, roe, black truffle sauce, and parsley.

Let's cook!

Ocean Prime Hollandaise Reduction

Recipe makes ½ qt. of Hollandaise Reduction

Ingredients:

• 1 cup Shallots, Peeled, Sliced

• 1 ½ Bay Leafs

• ½ oz. Thyme

• 1 qt. White Wine

• ½ tsp. Black Pepper, Peppercorns

Instructions:

1) Combine all ingredients in a medium pot and reduce by one half.

2) Strain through chinois strainer and cool properly.

3) Refrigerate until use.

Ocean Prime Béarnaise Sauce

Recipe makes 4 cups of Béarnaise Sauce

Ingredients:

• 1 cup Egg Yolk

• 4 cups Clarified Butter

• 1fl. oz. Hollandaise Reduction

• 2 tbsp. Lemon Juice, Fresh Squeezed

• 1 tbsp. Water, Warm

• 1 tsp. Salt

• ½ tsp. Tabasco

• 0.15 tsp. White Pepper

• 0.15 tsp. Cayenne

• 2 tsp. Tarragon Reduction

Instructions:

1) Place yolk, reduction and lemon juice in a large mixing bowl.

2) Whip over a double boiler that’s over low heat until near ribbon stage is achieved.

3) Incorporate warm (120 degrees) clarified butter slowly to create emulsification, with a wire whip.

4) If sauce gets too thick while incorporating butter, thin out with a little of the warm water.

5) Once all of the butter is incorporated, add tabasco, cayenne, salt and white pepper.

6) Adjust consistency with water if needed.

7) Strain through chinois strainer into a clean container and hold for service.

Ocean Prime Smoked Gouda Tater Tots

Recipe makes 1.5 lbs. of Tater Tot Mix

Ingredients:

• 1 lb. Hash Browns

• ¼ cup Yellow Onion, Minced

• 1 ½ oz. Cheese, Cheddar, Fine Grated

• 2 oz. Cheese, Gouda Smoked

• 1 tsp. Salt

• ½ tsp. White Pepper

Instructions:

1) Mix hash browns, cheeses, onion, salt and white pepper in a large mixing bowl.

2) Portion mixture into 3 oz. round shapes.

3) Toss in corn starch.

4) Deep fry at 350 degrees until golden brown.

Ocean Prime Cabernet Jus

Recipe makes 2 qt. of Cabernet Jus

Ingredients:

• 1 qt. Red Wine

• 3 qt. Veal Stock

• 1 Bay Leaf

• ½ cup Shallots, Peeled, Sliced

• ½ tsp. Black Pepper, Peppercorn

• ¼ oz. Thyme

• ½ oz. Brown Sugar

• 2 tbsp. Salt

• ½ tsp. White Pepper

• ½ oz. Arrowroot

• ½ oz. Water, Cold

Instructions:

1) Reduce veal stock by half.

2) In another stock pot, reduce red wine by half, with the shallots, bay leaves, thyme and peppercorns.

3) Combine red wine and stock and reduce to proper consistency.

4) Season to taste with the salt, pepper and sugar.

5) Slurry as needed with the arrowroot and water slurry.

6) Strain through chinois strainer and cool properly.

7) Refrigerate until use.

The Turf

Ingredients:

8 oz tenderloin

Instructions:

1) Rub with oil and season evenly with salt and pepper

2) Put in broiler until exterior chars

The Surf

Ingredients:

1 lobster tail

Clarified butter

Instructions:

Take fresh lobster and boil in clarified butter ("butter-poached")

How to stack:

Put Gouda cake on plate. Top with spinach that has been sauteed in chili oil. Top with filet, then lobster. Smother with sauces. Garnish with roe, parsley and black truffle/oil blend.