ORLANDO, Fla. -- We've discovered a very common salad that looks nothing like you'd think.

"We see this thing pop up on Instagram all over the place," said Chef David Belliveau, World of Beer Culinary Director. "It's not your average salad."

The ingredients, though, are what you'd expect in a Cobb, with a few enhancements. For instance, the chicken bathes overnight in a white wheat beer brine.

Chef also adds some crunch on top by frying sliced tortillas made of both corn and flour.

The shape of the salad is why it's blowing up on social. Using a tricked-out PVC pipe, Chef packs each layer in there and creates a solid "stack" when removed.

Ready to give it a try? Let's cook!

World of Beer Cobb Salad

Ingredients

1 Cup Shredded Spring Greens, Lightly Packed

1 Fluid Ounce Greek Dressing

1/3 Cup Mozzarella Cheese, shredded

1/3 Cup Roasted Corn & Pepper Blend

1/3 Cup Grape Tomatoes (Halved)

1/3 Cup Hard Boiled Egg (Crumbled)

1/4 Cup Chopped Applewood Smoked Bacon

1/2 Cup Grilled Diced Chicken

1/2 Each Avocado (Diced 1/2")

2 Fluid Ounce Chipotle Citrus BBQ Sauce

1 Oz. Crispy Tortilla Strips

Plate

GET Melamine Bowl

Instructions

Place ring mold into center of a melamine bowl.

In a small mixing bowl, toss shredded spring greens with Greek dressing to coat.

Place into ring mold and gently pack down.

Place Mozzarella cheese, corn and grape tomatoes in ring mold and gently press into the mold.

Place egg, chopped bacon and diced chicken in ring mold and gently press into the mold.

Lastly, place avocado atop the chicken and press with medium pressure into the mold.

While holding the salad, slowly slide off the ring mold. The salad within should hold together fully.

Drizzle salad and bottom of plate with a zig-zag of chipotle citrus barbecue sauce.

Top salad with tortilla crisps and serve promptly.