ORLANDO, Fla. -- Black Friday is now a long weekend of sales that for many stores begins on Thanksgiving.

Dozens of stores will stay closed on Thanksgiving

Last year 22 percent shopped on Thanksgiving, says NRF

Macy's, Best Buy, Target, Walmart and Kohl's are all expected to open their doors at some point on the November holiday again this year, welcoming an army of sales seekers.

Last year 22 percent of holiday purchases made over Black Friday weekend were made on Thanksgiving, according to the National Retail Federation. Last year's NRF survey found 11 percent of shoppers started shopping before 5 p.m., while another 11 percent started at 6 p.m.

But lots of stores will remain closed on Thanksgiving as well, and many of them have locations throughout Florida. The Black Friday tracking website Best Black Friday.com listed 65 stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving. Many of these are normally closed on the holiday anyway.

As we get updates, we will share them.