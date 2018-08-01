ORLANDO, Fla. — The influx of Puerto Ricans into Central Florida has not only brought families but also new businesses and concepts.

Frances Rios says some Latina women need to communicate more effectively

Study shows Hispanic women play important role in creating new business

"Suddenly, after Hurricane Maria, I found myself with my business in full stop," said Frances Rios, a Puerto Rican businesswoman and entrepreneur.

That was no surprise to Rios though, who now calls Orlando home.

"I said, 'Why not?'" Rios remembered. "'Let's go to Orlando, where I have my family and start my business, the expansion of my business, in Orlando.'"

Part of Rios' business, Frances Rios Enterprises, is empowering Latina women to succeed in the workforce.

"Sometimes women don't feel they are ready to ask, they don't feel ready to communicate," said Rios.

A recent survey by the Stanford Graduate School of Business said Hispanic women play an important role in creating new business but many Latina entrepreneurs feel that they are not qualified to access the same resources as their male counterparts do.

Rios said this also happens in corporations with leadership positions.

"We are not still seeing the needle moving. We have companies where Latina women and women are excelling in the bottom of the organization," she commented.

However, not enough have landed decision-making roles and Rios said that should change.

"Women need to have the tools in order for them to communicate more effectively and shine within the organizations," she said.