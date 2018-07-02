ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. -- Sears added another Central Florida store to its list of closures as it continues to struggle to stay afloat.

Sears says it informed employees at the Altamonte Mall location last week that it would close the store in late September.

Sears announced in May that it would close about 100 non-profitable Sears and Kmart stores over the next few months throughout the country.

The company announced then that it was closing its Sanford Town Center store, which is set to close in early September. Liquidation sales were to begin in June.

Sears says liquidation sales at the Altamonte Springs location will begin as early as July 13.