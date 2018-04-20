The Centers for Disease Control has expanded its warning about lettuce grown in the Yuma, Arizona, area.

53 cases of e. Coli reported by CDC

Warning now includes whole heads and hearts of romaine lettuce

Link: Read latest warning from CDC website

The lettuce is believed to be the cause of a multistate e. Coli outbreak.

"This warning now includes whole heads and hearts of romaine lettuce, in addition to chopped romaine and salads and salad mixes containing romaine," the CDC posted online Friday.

People are warned to not buy or eat romaine lettuce at a grocery store or restaurant unless they're sure it's not from the Yuma area.

The CDC has reported 53 cases in 16 states, with 31 people being hospitalized.

"The expanded warning is based on information from newly reported illnesses in Alaska. Ill people in Alaska reported eating lettuce from whole heads of romaine lettuce from the Yuma, Arizona growing region," the CDC said.