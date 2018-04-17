Some Publix brand eggs have been added to the massive egg recall issued this past weekend.

Publix 18-pack eggs now part of massive egg recall

Consumers urged to return eggs to store for refund

Cartons of Publix's 18-pack, grade A extra large eggs are being recalled because they could be contaminated with salmonella. Those eggs are part of one load, or 23,400 dozen eggs, bought by Indiana-based Rose Acre Farms and repackaged at Cal-Maine Foods, Inc.'s Dade City facility.

The recalled package lot codes on the Publix eggs are P1359D 048A and P1359D 049A, and the UPC code is 41415 00966. The "best by" before date is April 2, 2018 and April 3, 2018.

Consumers who may have the recalled Publix eggs are urged not to eat them and return them to their local store for a refund. You can also call Publix's customer line at 1-800-242-1227.

A few days ago, Rose Acre Farms announced it was recalling 200 million eggs from the company's Hyde County, North Carolina production farm because of possible bacteria contamination.

The millions of eggs were distributed in nine states to various restaurants and stores, including Walmart and Food Lion. Almost two dozen illnesses have been reported, federal officials said.