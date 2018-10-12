ORLANDO, Florida — Meteorologist Mallory Nicholls has become the latest to obtain the National Weather Association Seal of Approval at Spectrum News 13, joining Bryan Karrick , Maureen McCann , and Chris Gilson , who also hold this certification.

What does this mean?

Spectrum News 13 Meteorologist Mallory Nicholls earns NWA Seal of Approval

To earn seal, meteorologist must take exam, panel must review on-air work

Spectrum News 13 meteorologists dedicated to continuing education

All of the meteorologists at Spectrum News 13 have a degree in meteorology but are continually working to improve our knowledge of the weather and how to better present this information to our viewers.

This is the purpose of the Seal of Approval. The National Weather Association, active since 1975, strives to connect operational meteorologists in pursuit of excellence in weather forecasting, communication, and service.

In order to earn the NWA Seal of Approval, a meteorologist must be a full time on-air weathercaster for no less than two years. Applicants must pass a rigorous closed-book examination and then have their on-air work reviewed by panelists from the NWA Board on Broadcast Meteorology to assess areas such as communication skills, use of graphics, and meteorological competency. Candidates are awarded the Seal of Approval upon passing. In addition, meteorologists must keep up with continuing education to earn professional development points in order to maintain their certification.

More than 1,000 Seals of Approval have been awarded — with four of those here at Spectrum News 13. Our entire team is dedicated to our membership of this organization and goes above and beyond. Our own Chief Meteorologist Bryan Karrick was the co-chair for the 2018 NWA Annual Meeting in St. Louis with 575 meteorologists from around the country in attendance.

The entire Spectrum News 13 team of meteorologists also hold the Certification for Broadcast Meteorologist from the American Meteorological Society; a designation similar to the NWA Seal of Approval. Spectrum News 13 is proud to feature the only weather team in Central Florida — and one of few in the entire state of Florida — comprised of all CBMs.