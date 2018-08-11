OVIEDO, Fla. -- One Central Florida high school is giving seniors to make their mark -- all while raising money for their Class of 2019.
- Seniors at Oviedo High painted their parking spots for $30
- Money will go toward Class of 2019 activities
- It was 1st time the school has allowed spaces to be painted
Seniors at Oviedo High School painted their parking spaces Saturday.
All they had to do was pay a $30 fee that will go toward their class.
One senior said the event was a huge hit.
"There are several with people's names on them, (and) a few people did some waves," Katie Pierce said. "There's some ocean-themed ones, there's several school spirited ones, there's one family who painted this huge lion and they all worked together on it," she said.
"It was really awesome with a bunch of things they like around it, so it was really cool."
This is the first time in 23 years that Oviedo has allowed the event.