OVIEDO, Fla. -- One Central Florida high school is giving seniors to make their mark -- all while raising money for their Class of 2019.

Seniors at Oviedo High School painted their parking spaces Saturday.

All they had to do was pay a $30 fee that will go toward their class.

One senior said the event was a huge hit.

"There are several with people's names on them, (and) a few people did some waves," Katie Pierce said. "There's some ocean-themed ones, there's several school spirited ones, there's one family who painted this huge lion and they all worked together on it," she said.

"It was really awesome with a bunch of things they like around it, so it was really cool."

This is the first time in 23 years that Oviedo has allowed the event.