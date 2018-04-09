The Orlando Science Center has a special offer for members of the military and veterans.

Now through May 31, active military members and veterans can receive free general admission.

Accompanying family members will receive 50 percent discount on admission.

A valid military ID is required, according to the Orlando Science Center website.

Tickets typically cost $20.95 for adults and $14.95 for children ages 3-11.

The Orlando Science Center features a variety of exhibits including Kinetic Zone, which explores the fundamentals of electricity and gravity; KidsTown, an interactive world designed for kids; and NatureWorks, which provides an up-close look at nature’s reptiles.

For more information, visit osc.org.