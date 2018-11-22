ORLANDO, Fla. -- Disney's Animal Kingdom has a new giraffe calf, and she needs a name.
The female Masai giraffe was born at the park last month to parents Kenya and George.
The yet-to-be-named calf will join the other giraffes on Kilimanjaro Safaris before the end of the year.
Until then, she needs a name and that's where you can help.
The park's animal care team have narrowed down a list of names to four choices that are based on Swahili words. They include Dafina, which means treasure; Milima, which means mountain; Amira, which means princess; and Naima, which means graceful.
To help choose the name, go vote on the Disney Parks Blog.
The Masai giraffe is a species primarily found in Kenya and Tanzania.