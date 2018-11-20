ORLANDO, Fla. -- Disney Skyliner, the new transportation system coming to Disney World next year, will not have air-conditioning, a Disney spokesperson confirmed Tuesday.
- Disney Skyliner will not have air conditioning
- The gondolas will have vents that allow air to flow
- Skyliner is set to open fall 2019
- COMPLETE COVERAGE: Attractions Insider
- PREVIOUS STORY: Disney Reveals Skyliner Opening at IAAPA
Instead, the gondolas will utilize a cross-ventilation system to allow airflow.
The gondolas were "tailored to provide a comfortable ride for our guests in the Florida climate," the spokesperson said. She added that each gondola would be equipped with reflective windows to block out sun.
Whether the gondolas would have air conditioning has been a topic of discussion since the project was first announced in 2017.
A model of the gondolas coming to Disney World was on display last week at the IAAPA Attractions Expo. The inside features foldable benches, which allow the gondolas to accommodate more people, and floor vents. There are also vents at the top of the capsule.
The Skyliner system will also be wheelchair-accessible.
Disney has said each gondola will have a different theme, featuring various Disney characters on the outside. Each loading station will also be uniquely themed.
Disney Skyliner will connect Disney's Hollywood Studios, Epcot, Disney's Pop Century, Art of Animation, Caribbean Beach and the upcoming Disney's Riviera Resort. It's expected to open fall 2019.
Attractions Insider is your all-in-one source for everything Florida theme parks.
Get news, deals, specials, photo galleries, video and more on our Attractions Insider page. Also sign up for attractions text alerts and subscribe to our email newsletter, Theme Park Roundup, to get up-to-the-minute attractions news delivered to your inbox or mobile device.