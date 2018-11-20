ORLANDO, Fla. -- Disney Skyliner, the new transportation system coming to Disney World next year, will not have air-conditioning, a Disney spokesperson confirmed Tuesday.

Disney Skyliner will not have air conditioning

The gondolas will have vents that allow air to flow

Skyliner is set to open fall 2019

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Attractions Insider

PREVIOUS STORY: Disney Reveals Skyliner Opening at IAAPA

Instead, the gondolas will utilize a cross-ventilation system to allow airflow.

The gondolas were "tailored to provide a comfortable ride for our guests in the Florida climate," the spokesperson said. She added that each gondola would be equipped with reflective windows to block out sun.

Whether the gondolas would have air conditioning has been a topic of discussion since the project was first announced in 2017.

A model of the gondolas coming to Disney World was on display last week at the IAAPA Attractions Expo. The inside features foldable benches, which allow the gondolas to accommodate more people, and floor vents. There are also vents at the top of the capsule.

The Skyliner system will also be wheelchair-accessible.

Disney has said each gondola will have a different theme, featuring various Disney characters on the outside. Each loading station will also be uniquely themed.

Disney Skyliner will connect Disney's Hollywood Studios, Epcot, Disney's Pop Century, Art of Animation, Caribbean Beach and the upcoming Disney's Riviera Resort. It's expected to open fall 2019.